Housing tenants in Harrogate invited to home swap ‘speed dating’

Speed dating with a difference is on offer at Jennyfield Styan Community Centre in Harrogate when council and social housing tenants can look to get ‘married’ to a house that better suits their needs.

Aimed at tenants looking to either downsize or move to a property which provides them with more space, the event on on Wednesday, September 21 will put them in contact with other tenants who may have exactly the house they are looking for.

As the Government’s welfare reforms, including the spare room subsidy, continue to have an impact on people who receive housing benefit, some social housing tenants are looking to find properties which are more suitable for their needs.

Home swapping schemes offer tenants the opportunity to engage with others who are keen to exchange their homes, giving them greater control over where they live.

The drop-in ‘speed dating’ style event, organised by Harrogate Borough Council, takes place at the Jennyfield Styan Community Centre on Grantley Drive in Harrogate between 1.00pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday 21 September.

It will provide tenants with the chance to actively engage with others who are interested in swapping their homes and provide an opportunity to view properties that are available for exchange.

Members of Harrogate Borough Council’s Housing, and Housing Benefits teams will be at the event, along with representatives from housing associations, the Citizens Advice Bureau and other services who will be able to offer advice and answer questions on house swapping and promoting homes for exchange.

The event is also an opportunity for tenants to join Harrogate Borough Council’s transfer waiting list and register with www.swapandmove.co.uk, the home swap and housing exchange service for social housing tenants.

Counc Mike Chambers. Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet Mmember for housing, said: “The Swap and Move scheme gives tenants complete control of their search for a new property to transfer to.

“There are lots of reasons why tenants may want to move to another property, including needing more or less room, wanting to be closer to family or nearer to work.

"Rather than just sitting on a transfer list, tenants can now actively search for the right home for them. Mutual exchange can turn out to be a faster way of finding a new home, and it’s becoming a popular way of house hunting with both tenants and landlords.”

A family friendly corner and refreshments will be available at Jennyfield Styan Community Centre on the day and every tenant who turns up will be entered into a raffle, giving them a chance to win a variety of prizes.

For more information, or to sign up for the event, contact housing officer Holly Judd on 01423 500 600 ext. 58488 or email holly.judd@harrogate.gov.u