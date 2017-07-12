Horrible graffiti attack in Valley Gardens

Anti-social behaviour, graffiti attacks and vandalism aren't exactly unknown in Harrogate's lovely Valley Gardens but a new wave of such behaviour is sparking alarm.

The photographs accompanying this story taken this week at the Colonnades near the Sun Pavilion by a reader show the extent of the latest wave of problems.

Graffiti in the Valley Gardens. (Picture by David Simister)

The park is proudly maintained by staff employed by Harrogate Borough Council and a park ranger who will be sure to be upset to see this, especially as they had to clean up a previous attack of ugly graffiti in the Valley Gardens at this time in 2016.

We will be talking to both Harrogate Borough Council and Friends of Valley Gardens about the issue and posting about it later with an update.