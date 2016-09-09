Hilarious new monster movie shot in Harrogate for just £500!

As low budgets go, this takes a lot of beating - a Harrogate filmmaker is shooting his new movie on a budget of just £500.

With a dedicated and hard-working cast of just four and no real financial backing, Chris Chapman, who runs his own successful videography company Nobody Films, has already completed 50 minutes of the new feature film.

Called Man in a Monster Suit, the new comedy spoof is takes a 'film within a film' approach and has been shot on location in Harrogate, Ripon and West Tanfield as and when possible.

Making the most of every opportunity, the shoots have sometimes gone on all day into the wee small hours

Luckily Chris, who has a baseball cap permanently fixed on his head like all good film directors, has vast experience in the field and modestly admits to being able to do almost anything an independent filmmaker has to.

He said: "I can act, write scripts, do the sound, editing and everything else - except for singing and dancing.

"I'm doing the editing as we shoot. It's easier that way."

Of all the four cast members, all of them from Harrogate, Chris probably has the most experience.

He first wrote and performed his own comedy scripts in the late 1990s in his Blue Circle production company alongside Harrogate friends Miles Watts and James Littlewood, creating a series of movies and stage shows, firstly, at Harrogate Theatre then, later, at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Chris's new film Man in a Monster Suit sees himself and fellow cast members playing multiple roles and leaping in and out of various costumes.

A love story about a low budget film company shooting a monster movie where one of the cast members is suspected of being a multiple murderer.

Playing the lead female character (and much else!) is Chris's partner in Nobody Films, Becca Morton, 20, who is from West Tanfield and performed in the musical Chicago at Harrogate College.

It was while studying performing arts at the college she met co-stat James Reilly, 19, an ex-Harrogate Youth Theatre member who is about to study drama at Lincoln University.

Along with Chris himself, the 'oldie' of the pack is Kieran Lancaster from Bilton, who has no acting experience.

Having written, directed and starred in a successful series of web-based comedy shorts called Nobody's Bar filmed at the Harlow Hill Club in Harrogate, Chris is so confident the new movie is his best yet, he's about to launch a Kickstarters campaign to fund its ultimate completion.

Chris said: "I think it's my strongest work to date. It's silly and fast-paced but lots of fun with lots of clips of fake monster movies we've made ourselves.

"It's the best script I've ever written and the filming has gone brilliantly.

For news on Man in a Monster Suit, see the Nobody Films Facebook page.