Highway chiefs promise residents a say over future of road outside Crescent Gardens

Highways chiefs have promised Harrogate residents would have a say over the future of the road directly outside Crescent Gardens.

Since the sale of Harrogate Borough Council's (HBC) offices was confirmed in March readers of the 'Advertiser have voiced concern over the fate of the road outside the building that was included in the sale.

But Councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire County Council's (NYCC) Executive Member for Highways explained a closure or potential change would require a road closure stopping-up order. This requires approval through NYCC but could result in diversions or a road being removed from the highway authority's control.

He said: "I do not think NYCC will have an objection to it and stop an order, but the decision will involve a public consultation. To my knowledge however nothing has happened as of yet. This sale of Crescent Gardens and the road was only confirmed recently but I do not expect issues to occur with it.

"There are parking meters on the road so there is an element of lost income but it is a small stretch of road. No one has approached me with concerns but as I say if any person wishes to close a road or sell it there is a process to go through."

It is not currently clear exactly what the plans are for the road but Deputy Leader for HBC, Councillor Graham Swift, said it would be revealed in the full planning application by Adam Thorpe Property Group PLC.

Coun Swift said: "What will happen to the road will be part of the full planning application, what they (the developer) are trying to achieve, when they go to the planning committee."

He added: "There has not been a specific discussion, the road has been sold and the buyer has a number of options. They will have discussions with NYCC but there is no clear black and white picture.

"I do not think it is a strategic road or thoroughfare and it is not a vital artery for transport. Most people use it as a cut through so we do not have concerns. However we do for the whole area. It is an important social spot and provided it is developed properly I do not have concerns."