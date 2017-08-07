Help keep show alive plea

Gardeners and crafty people of all abilities are being urged to help keep a village show alive.

The 53rd Annual Aberford Show will be opened at 2pm on Saturday August 26, by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Jane Dawson.

But Secretary Suzie Stubbings said: “Sadly a few of the shows in neighbouring villages have closed in recent years, so we think it’s really important to try to keep the Aberford show alive.

“So, whether you’re a keen gardener with prize winning blooms and veg, or an armchair gardener who appreciates the flowers over a chat and a nice glass of wine, come and see us and bring your friends and family for a lovely afternoon.”

The show includes traditional vegetable and flower classes, along with cookery and children’s classes, artwork, poetry, photography and handicraft, raffle, tombola and plant stalls and refreshments.

To enter a class, contact Suzie on 0113 2812781 or take entries to Aberford Village Hall between 6.30-8pm on Friday 25th August 25 or 8.30-10.30am on show day.