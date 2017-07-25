Heart charity volunteer call

Have your say

Volunteers are needed to join the fight for every hear beat in the Wetherby area.

British Heart Foundation is calling on people to join their fundraising groups.

“Our fundraising groups are the face of the BHF in their local communities,” said Hannah Saxon, Groups and Volunteering Manager for the charity.

“From running fundraising events to supporting schools and local businesses and organising collections, they are a fantastic way to support our vital work. “Coronary heart disease is the UK’s single biggest killer but we are leading the fight against it.”

BHF is pioneering research which has helped to transform the lives of people living with heart and circulatory conditions.

And the BHF is currently funding over £19,000,000 of life saving research in Leeds at the universities.

For more information on volunteering in Wetherby and the surrounding areas, contact Hannah Saxon saxonh@bhf.org.uk or phone 07714069135.