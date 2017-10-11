The Health Lottery has arrived in North Yorkshire

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in North Yorkshire during the week beginning Sunday October 8 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is North Yorkshire’s HealthLevel Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery Draw in November 2011 HealthLevel CIC has raised over £1.6 million for community groups in the area, with more than £92 million being raised nationwide.

Past projects have included Selby Globe Community Cinema, which aims to deliver film events for local families, children and older people in areas of Selby facing high levels of economic

disadvantage, and Art Therapy Yorkshire, a project which delivers creative therapy sessions to local people who are vulnerably homed, on a low income or have experienced poor education and work prospects.

Larger charities and organisations, such as The Conservation Volunteers have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthLevel CIC.

