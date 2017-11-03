On your bike! Keep fit on two wheels

Cycling is a great way to keep fit and there are plenty of groups around the district to get going.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced cyclist, here are some of the district’s bike clubs.

Wheel Easy started in 2006 in Harrogate and is one of the largest leisure cycling clubs in the UK(call 07711 294265).

Cappuccino Cycling Club aims to promote road cycling and rides usually involve stopping off at a cafe (call 01423 524601 ).

Harrogate Nova, Harrogate’s oldest cycling club, does riding for pleasure and also time trials, road racing, cyclocross and more (visit www.harrogatenova.cc).

Knaresborough Spinners are a community of people who wish to socialise and get fitter (call 07720 591128).

Ripon Cycling Club mostly rides in North Yorkshire but has taken trips further afield (call 01765 635202).

Ripon City Cycling Club is a friendly and casual club that caters for cyclists of all abilities (visit www.riponcitycyclingclub.co.uk).

Ripon Spa Cyclists are a small friendly group of slower cyclists who enjoy cycling (and cafe stops) exploring the local area for health and pleasure on Sunday mornings (call 07885 265247).