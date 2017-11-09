Healthy living: Keep fit by playing netball with a twist

A group of pioneering women have set up Harrogate’s first walking netball club and they are inviting others to join.

Walking netball is a slower version of the sport aimed at those who can’t or don’t want to play the regular version.

Netball host Teresa said: “We are looking for players who want to play but thought their playing days were over, as well as those who want to just give it a go.”

The club meets on Mondays at 5.45pm until 6.45pm at Fairfax Community Centre.