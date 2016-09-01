Harrogate graduate on a high from success

A successful graduate from Harrogate is amongst the first in Yorkshire to leave university with a degree for one of the most highly demanded jobs in healthcare.

Edward Hunter, 28, graduated from University of Huddersfield and is now fully qualified to work alongside anaesthetists and surgeons in operating theatres to assist with patients throughout the surgical process.

The experts who provide assistance to the surgeons and anaesthetists before, during and after an operation, are not solely theatre nurses but specially-trained ODPs.

A lack of awareness about the role and an ageing population has led to a national shortage of these highly-skilled practitioners.

The demand for an ODP is now so great that graduates often have more than one job offer waiting for them once they leave University.

The role of an Operating Department Practitioner is so sought after that Edward has already started in his role as an ODP in the Acute Theatres of Leeds General Infirmary.

Edward said: "I loved the practical nature of the course and the opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of the patients.

“I couldn't wait to start the job, and since starting it, have loved it but am still learning all the time and finding new challenges every day.”