Harrogate fundraiser for Team Rebecca’s New York City Marathon test

A fundraising evening comprising a pub quiz, raffle and auction will take place at Pitcher & Piano in Harrogate from 7pm this Sunday, September 25, to support a town trio who are running the New York City Marathon in November.

Ian Watson, Rosannah Totiah and Ian Marshall are raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory of Mr Watson’s wife Rebecca, who died aged 34 last year.

They will be supported by Patience Tagborlo and Katy Sugden.

For more information and to help Ian, Rosie, Ian, Patience and Katy raise money in memory of Rebecca, visit www.facebook.com/runningforRebecca and www.justgiving.com/runningNYCforRebecca.