£40,000 for Harrogate and District midwives in NHS improvement scheme

Midwives at Harrogate District Hospital have received £40,000 to develop a training scheme which will give staff hands-on skills in areas all across maternity care.

The grant from Health Education England will allow the training to be delivered in-house by Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s Maternity Department.

Each element of the programme will involve learning about care and its application through team work.

The effect of human factors on performance of the individual and the team will be an underlying principle throughout.

Kathy McClune, Professional Development Midwife at HDFT, said: “We are committed to delivering high quality, safe care to the mothers and babies in our care.

"This financial award will enable us to provide staff with extra training above what they already receive.

"Staff will be able to attend a variety of training events including emergency skills training, leadership and teamwork workshops and a conference on breech birth.

“Our focus is very much on working together and we are particularly excited to be bringing midwives, obstetricians and GPs together in June for a training day on perinatal mental health.”

Maternity Services at the Trust provide care for mums-to-be and their baby from the start of their pregnancy through the birth and beyond, offering support, advice and information.

Health Education England’s Maternity Safety Training Fund programme has distributed over £8 million across all NHS England trusts with maternity services to deliver training on improving maternity safety.

136 NHS trusts, including all 134 acute trusts with maternity units, have now received funding to implement packages focusing on the patient safety, team-work and communication, human factors training, fetal growth and monitoring, as well as midwifery, obstetric and CTG drills.

Lisa Bayliss-Pratt, HEE Director of Nursing said: “Trusts were invited to apply for funding in 2016 and the response from service providers and partners in applying to make maternity services safer through education and training has been excellent, as well as the response from training providers to meet demand for course places.

"Thank you to all applicants and regional experts who worked hard to prepare and assess training plans.

"I am delighted that all NHS maternity trusts have been awarded an allocation from the fund to progress their training and safety improvements, helping to make maternity services safer for mothers and babies, and enhance their care experience.”

Training programmes are due to be completed by March 2018 and HEE will commission an independent evaluation to assess how NHS trusts have improved quality and safety within maternity services.