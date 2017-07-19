Have your say on anti-social order

Residents are being urged to share their views about a n initiative designed to tackle anti-social behaviour in Harrogate.

The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is due to expire on 16 August and enables the council to deal with nuisance behaviour which can have a detrimental effect on the quality of life for the local community.

It covers the interior of the railway station, the bus station, Victoria Shopping Centre, and Victoria and Jubilee Multi Storey Car Parks.

The order prohibits certain actions or requires specific things to be done, and was introduced to control the drinking of alcohol within the area.

It has not meant a ban on drinking alcohol across the town centre, but it has given enforcement officers the power to ask a person to stop drinking and ‘surrender’ their alcohol. A refusal to hand over the alcohol is an offence which could result in a fixed penalty notice to a maximum of £100.

Before making a decision on whether to continue or amend the PSPO, the council is seeking the views of people as to whether introducing the order has made any difference to street drinking within the area, or whether any of the conditions associated with the order should be changed.

Councillor Mike Chambers, Cabinet Member for Housing & Safer Communities for Harrogate Borough Council said: “The council is now reviewing the effectiveness of the order and is seeking the views of as many partners, residents and businesses as possible by requesting that they participate in the survey.”

To complete the survey, visit www.harrogate.gov.uk/Have-Your-Say.