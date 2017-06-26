Harrogate work hard for victory

Harrogate CC were made to work hard for a four-wicket success at Acomb in ECB Yorkshire Premier League North.

George Ross' men bowled their hosts out for 211, but for the second week in a row they lost early wickets and had to rely on their middle order to weigh in with valuable runs.

Eddie Wilson led the Roosters' run-chase with a knock of 69, but it was a disciplined half-century from David Foster that eventually saw the away side over the line with almost eight overs to spare.

Earlier, some exceptional spin bowling from skipper Ross (4-26) had reduced Acomb to 124/5 before they recovered and got themselves up near the 200-mark.

Paceman Tom Geeson-Brown (4-39) then returned to the attack and skittled the tail, leaving 'Gate needing to chase down what looked a very achievable target on a warm, sunny day, ideal for batting.

Their reply did not get off to the best of starts however and Tom Neal expertly found the outside edges of both visiting openers, Jonny Tattersall and then Josh Atkinson.

And when Ross shouldered arms to a delivery that nipped back in and had his stumps rearranged, 'Gate found themselves in a real predicament at 16/3.

Some positive play from Australian all-rounder Kallen Bond and Wilson got the scoreboard ticking over, but their 71-run stand was broken when the former played and missed and was stumped off the bowling of spinner Mark Bell for 32.

At 87/4 the men from St George's Road still had plenty left to do, however Wilson and Foster handled the pressure well and put on 72 for the fifth wicket.

When Wilson eventually fell, 'Gate still needed 53 runs to win, but Foster showed great temperament, blocking patiently where necessary but then punishing the bad balls, striking 10 boundaries on his way to a match-winning 67 not out.

Victory for the Roosters keeps them second in the league standings at the halfway point of the season, just three points behind leaders York.