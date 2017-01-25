Harrogate women urged to become muddy marvels

Harrogate women are being urged to join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 2017.

The charity is asking women of all ages, shapes and sizes to choose their event – Race for Life 5k or Pretty Muddy – and pledge to take part at Ripley Castle, Harrogate.

The 5k event takes place on Sunday 16 July and the Pretty Muddy event is scheduled for Saturday 15 July.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.

Emma Colbourne, Cancer Research UK’s Harrogate event manager, said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course.

“Whether they’re planning a 5k amble with friends, a 10k sprint or a mud-splattered race around Pretty Muddy, every step women take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, 80 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire.

“That’s why we’re calling on women in Harrogate to make 2017 a year to remember.

“Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

Last year, Race for Life Pretty Muddy took place for the first time in the town.

The women-only, non-competitive 5k obstacle course – with an extra helping of mud – received a whole-hearted welcome from the women who took part.

Thanks to their enthusiasm, this exciting event will be returning and organisers are urging women to secure their place as soon as possible.

Emma added: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Pretty Muddy back to Harrogate as it’s a fantastic addition to our Race for Life family of events. It has all the fun and camaraderie of our much loved 5k event – but with added mud, thrills and spills.”

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 03001 230770.