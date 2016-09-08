Harrogate woman represents hometown in Miss Great Britain

A Harrogate woman is preparing to represent her hometown in one of the country’s major pageants, with the sponsorship of two local businesses.

Kayleigh Richmond, will travel to the Athena in Leicester on September 22 hoping to bring home the title of Miss Great Britain in the grand final on September 23.

Earlier this year, Kayleigh took second place in Miss North Yorkshire, no mean feat considering it was her first competitive pageant.

She said: “I’ve done the bridal show in Harrogate for as long as I can remember and with pageants, I saw the North Yorkshire one and thought I’d give that a go because it’s quite different.

“But that wasn’t anywhere near as massive as this, it’s quite daunting. At the minute I’m a lot more excited than nervous but when it gets closer I’ll probably be more nervous.”

Kayleigh will have to complete three different rounds, modelling a fashionwear dress, a bikini and an evening gown.

But without the support of beauty therapy salon, Coco Tan and Contemporary hairdressers - both based in Harrogate - Kayleigh said there was ‘no chance’ she could have competed.

Michelle Mohindra, Owner at Coco Tan said: “Not only is she a stunning contestant but she is a wonderful ambassador for her home town of Harrogate.

“We are delighted for her as she enters this new chapter, and we look forward to doing all of her beauty treatments in preparation for the pageant.

“We can’t wait to share in the excitement of the day and are confident that she will do us all at Coco Tan, and in Harrogate, very proud!”

Stephen Chapman at Contemporary hair added: “Contemporary are thrilled to be a sponsor for Kayleigh and to be a part of something so huge, especially when both go hand in hand with the industry we are in.

“We know this will be an amazing event and are wishing her the best of luck and keeping our fingers crossed that she brings the title home with her.”

With friends and family behind her every step of the way, Kayleigh said ‘to win something so massive would mean the world’ to her.