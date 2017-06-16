Harrogate to host Grammy-nominated music legend at Warehouse gig

In less than a year it’s built up a reputation for being the hottest rock gig in Harrogate, well, if you like ‘rock’ in terms of blues, country, folk and Americana, and it’s got a Grammy Award-nominated act coming soon.

Of course, it helps that Warehouse Recording Co has close ties to ‘Whisperin’ Bob Harris, the music broadcasting legend of BBC TV’s Old Grey Whistle Test and BBC Radio 2 fame.

Ace songwriter James House.

He usually turns up in person to introduce the acts on stage, from established acts like Squeeze’s Chris Difford and The Strypes to the latest discoveries and fast-rising names.

This intimate venue is part of the studios on Wetherby Road where Harris and his son Miles record many of his Under the Apple Tree sessions for his YouTube music channel.

Next up at the Warehouse, which isn’t visible from the main road, is another cracking sounding show.

The hugely popular, and witty, Difford is back in a bill headlined by phenomenal visiting American singer-songwriter James House and his band, supported by formidable local act, Harrogate rock-country singer Holly Webber and her band,

Taking place on Friday, June 30, it’s a ticket-only affair which also features live music from 7pm by special guest Lowri Evans.

As ever, there will be refreshments in the shape of food by Andy Annat and drinks from Whispering Bob’s Bar Americana.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite or via the Warehouse website.