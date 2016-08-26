Harrogate Theatre's new ticket deals for autumn/winter season

The comedy clock is ticking to the launch of this year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival in five weeks' time but, be reassured, Harrogate Theatre hasn’t forgotten about drama.

And it's offering new ticket deals for its autumn/winter season.

With a current Coronation Street star about to make her stage debut in Harrogate shortly, the deal s sound like an offer it’s hard to refuse for theatre fans.

Called Dramatic Start, theatre-goers are being offered three show and four show saver tickets.

The offer applies to a series of new dramas at Harrogate Theatre running from next month to early next years.

Included is Be My Baby which will see Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster in the ITV soap opera, stars with Hi De Hi’s Ruth Madoc from September 20-24.

Other shows worth checking out in the Dramatic Start ticket deals are: Frankensteinby Mary Shelley, The Debt Collectors by John Godber, French Without Tears by Terence Rattigan and Mr Darcy Loses The Plot inspired by Jane Austen.

Looking further ahead, there are also stage adaptations of horror master HP Lovecraft.

Tickets are available at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk