Harrogate Theatre's most spectacular show for years revealed

Thriving Harrogate Theatre is the only northern venue for 1927 company’s amazing and groundbreaking production Golem which arrives next week.

Seamlessly synchronizing live music, performance and storytelling with stunning films and animation, Golem is the fourth show from 1927 and had its world premiere at the Salzburg Festival in August 2014.

A dystopian fable for the 21st century, it cleverly and satirically explores one of the great questions of the modern world: who or what is in control of technology?

After a work-in-development showing at Harrogate Theatre in 2014 and following performances at the Young Vic, the West End and an extensive international tour, multi award-winning theatre company 1927’s Golem is back in some style.

Following a two month sold-out and extended season at the Young Vic, followed by West End transfer it has since toured extensively, visiting Taiwan, France, China, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Australia and the United States.

Directed and written by Suzanne Andrade, with film, animation and design by Paul Barritt – who jointly won Best Designer at the 2015 Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards, Golem follows the life of extraordinarily ordinary Robert Robertson, whose life is irrevocably disrupted when he buys a golem – a creature who will improve the efficiency of his daily affairs.

But when Robert upgrades to Golem 2.0, the show asks what happens when man is no longer in control of machine.

Eerily relevant to our tech-obsessed world, in 2015, Golem won a Critics Circle Award for its design and a Knights of Illumination Award.

Golem opens at Harrogate Theatre on Wednesday, June 21 and runs until Saturday, June 24.