Harrogate Theatre's live music in afternoon in lovely Circle Bar

It’s always been one of Harrogate’s most beautiful bars but few readers would even know it exists – unless they happen to be regular theatre-goers.

That’s all about to change. For the Circle Bar at Harrogate Theatre is to offer a new reason to pay it a visit..

Circle Live will showcase local music talent once a month for free and the first time is on Saturday, September 10.

The opening afternoon music session under the gilded ceiling of the Circle Bar upstairs at Harrogate Theatre will take place from 3pm to 7pm on Saturday, September 10 with a line-up including singer-songwriters Martin Rose, Jonny Skinner, Andrew Cameron and Becky Bowe, the latter accompanied on keyboards by Charlie Smythe.

Circle Live is the brainchild of Harrogate Theatre’s marketing officer Rachel Auty who was inspired by the success of a similar venture which accompanied last year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival.

Rachel said: “I’m passionate about supporting local musicians and utilising the theatre’s most beautiful spaces in this stunning 116-year-old building.”

As well as live music, Circle Live will offer Harrogate Theatre at its most chilled out with drinks offers, food, art and board games.

Future dates for Circle Live include: Saturday, October 8 (part of Harrogate Comedy Festival’s Big Weekend) and Saturday, November 12.

To perform in Circle Live, email rachel.auty@harrogatetheatre.co.uk