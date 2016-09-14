Harrogate Symphony Orchestra to support historic church restoration

It’s a major part of Harrogate’s skyline and the town’s only Grade 1 listed building but St Wilfrid’s Church is aiming even higher.

Part of the aims of its current restoration appeal is to transform this architectural masterpiece on Duchy Road into a general centre of arts and events for the whole community.

Recent months have already seen it hold art workshops, a concert by the Vacation Chamber Orchestra and an open day.

As part of that aspiration - and to fundraise to modernise this historic church’s facilities - St Wilfrid’s is welcoming Harrogate Symphony Orchestra next week to perform ‘Songs from the Shows’.

Conducted by the HSO's lynchpin Bryan Western, the programme for the concert on Saturday, September 24 will include songs from the Sound of Music, Evita, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera and many other well-known musicals.

The soloists are John Haigh, Laura Jackson, Anna Mitchelson and Matthew Ainsworth.

All proceeds from the HSO’s concert will be in aid of St Wilfrid’s Development Fund.

The emphasis of the project is to provide a heating system, a sound system and a new electrical system along with other refurbishment work.

Tickets are available from St Wilfrid’s Parish Office 9.30am to 12.30pm in person or by calling 01423 504629, from Harrogate Tourist Information Centre on 01423 537300 and from Pam Grant 01423 509971.