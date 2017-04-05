Harrogate Spring Flower Show director ‘bowled over’ by youngsters’ garden designs

Harrogate in Bloom’s Children’s Spring Art Competition has attracted a record number of entries in 2017.

More than 800 children have taken part this year, with the little ones colouring in a town centre picture and the older children designing a colourful garden.

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday at West Park United Reformed Church and was attended by the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Coun Nick Brown, who presented the winners with their prizes.

The winners are:

Pre-school - Sophia Whitaker, Brackenfield School.

Reception - George Dill, Rossett Acre.

Key stage one - Phoebe Lavery, Ashville College.

Key stage two - Ellora Turner, Brackenfield School.

The winning garden designs will be planted up in the Victoria Shopping Centre piazza gardens.

Thanks to sponsorship by Harrogate Flower Shows (North of England Horticultural Society), every child received a certificate and the four age group winners received a mug showing their design and a family ticket to the Harrogate Spring Flower Show 2017.

Nick Smith, show director, Harrogate Spring Flower Shows, who judged the competition along with Harrogate in Bloom competition organisers Mary Mann and Angela Henson, was amazed at the entries.

He said: “As well as the record-breaking number of entries, we also saw a rise in quality.

“Every year we love what the children come up with, but this year we were bowled over as the standard was even higher.

“It is so heartening to see that children want to create something beautiful for their town. This mirrors what we and Harrogate in Bloom want to do.

“I would also like to congratulate this voluntary group for its annual competitions which really do encourage involvement from all age groups and sectors of the town.

“I know they also get a good response from nursing and residential homes in the summer competition but they hope this year to encourage more from businesses and residents so that we can capture and celebrate what they also do for the town.”

Harrogate in Bloom spokeswoman Lynne Mee said the group was staggered by the numbers of entries for the 2017 competition.

She added that Harrogate in Bloom would also like to thank the management of the Victoria Shopping Centre for allowing the winning garden designs to be planted up at the centre.