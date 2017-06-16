Harrogate shop launches Lobster Festival

An award-winning Harrogate business is launching its popular annual Lobster Festival this weekend.

Awarded Fishmonger of the Year 2017 at the recent Farm Shop & Deli Awards, Ramus Seafood Emporium of Harrogate & Ilkley is running the event for four weeks ending on July 15.

This year Ramus has teamed up with The Yorkshire Lobster Company, based in Scarborough, to ensure that all of the lobsters are wonderfully fresh and 100% Yorkshire.

Bob Roberts, owner of The Yorkshire Lobster Company, said: “It will be a great privilege working with Ramus Seafoods, passing on our excellent Yorkshire lobsters from boat to plate in a matter of hours.”

More than 25 local restaurants will be participating in the much-anticipated festival, showcasing the Yorkshire lobsters with new dishes and special menus.

Stuart Williams, owner of Harrogate seafood and champagne restaurant FISK said: “We’re always delighted with the quality of fish from Ramus, so are really excited to be involved in their Lobster Festival. FISK customers really appreciate delicious fresh seafood so we’re looking forward to creating fabulous dishes with the Yorkshire lobsters.”

Based on Kings Road in Harrogate, Ramus will also be celebrating the festival with an amazing offers on freshly dressed lobsters.

There will be competitions, special offers and new recipes to champion the delicious Yorkshire seafood.