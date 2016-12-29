Harrogate's very own little Christmas cracker

Midwives in the delivery department at Harrogate District Hospital welcomed some new residents to the town on Christmas Day this year.

Baby Olivia Calvert was just one of six little Christmas crackers delivered at the hospital on December 25.

Born at 10am to parents David and Philippa Jayne, Olivia weighed in at seven pounds 12 ounces.

