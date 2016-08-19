Harrogate's Slip Inn pub replaced with a new modern bar

Many readers may never have been in it, some will mourn it - but one of Harrogate's longest-standing, possibly most oldfashioned pubs is officially no more.

The good news is that a brand new modern bar The Last Post is rising from the ashes of The Slip Inn with craft beer and cocktails.

Once described by online pub guide www.whatpub.com as a "traditional old boozer", The Slip Inn stood on Cold Bath Road for at least 30 years, quietly doing business in the days of the Adelphi Hotel up the road - before that was turned into elderly residential apartments.

Famed for its 1970s-style decor and furniture and love of darts, The Slip's well-used dart board has finally been put away.

Instead, a new bar called The Last Post Social House will be launched tomorrow, Friday.

Already successful in Ripponden where the Social House has been a huge hit since it was opened in 2008, the Last Post brand was the brainchild of Lee Roberts, Adrian Burr and Sarah Stuttle who has previously been responsible for successful foodie in West Vale and Holmfirth.

Their new Harrogate venture is drinks-orientated.

A spokesman said: "We see a huge potential for The Last Post. People just want a great place to have a drink and be social.

"It's cocktails and champagne for the ladies and tasty beers for the gents."

The new Last Post on Cold Bath Road will also be offering live football screenings, quiz nights and occasional live music.

Among the drinks on its 'menu' will be Amstel, Erdinger, Guinness, Goose Island IPA, Punk IPA, Theakstons Best, various ciders and more.