Harrogate's new book shop aims to boost 'diversity'

The owner of a new family-friendly book shop which has just opened in Harrogate says independents can play a vital role in boosting the town as a whole.

Having put her career as a radiographer on hold, published author Georgia Duffy said the new shop, called Imagined Things, would add “diversity” and could become a hub for the town’s literary scene in time.

She said: “It is so exciting that the shop is almost open.

“I think independent bookshops are so important as they are the very essence of what it means to love books.

“We will add to the diversity and uniqueness of the town.

“Above all it will be a place where stories matter, where a love of books is so clear and where book lovers of all kinds will feel right at home.”

When Imagined Things opens for a ‘soft launch’ in Westminster Arcade on Parliament Street this weekend it will mean for the first time in nearly 20 years Harrogate will finally have its own indie bookshop again.

This self-confessed book addict, who lives in Harrogate, believes being independent will give her shop an advantage over her bigger commercial rivals.

Georgia said: “As an independent we can be truly flexible and responsive to what local readers want.

“We can get to know our customers and recommend books we think they’ll love.

“We come up with new ideas, sometimes crazy ways of getting our love of books out there.

“Our range of books will be interesting, different and ever-changing”

Georgia is excited her new venture Imagined Things will be opened officially by Harrogate Mayor Coun Anne Jones on Saturday, July 22 .

And she plans to hold an exclusive author book celebration event that afternoon featuring a local author and several visiting authors in town for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival.

Georgia said: “We’re delighted to welcoming writers to celebrate the publication of Tammy Cohen’s new novel They All Fall Down.

“Local author Jackie Buxton will also be there to do a signing of her books: Glass Houses, a thriller and Tea & Chemo a self-help memoir.”

She is also keen to work with local schools and groups across the community.