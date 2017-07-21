Harrogate rock festival on Stray on Saturday

Have your say

Get ready to rock on The Stray on Saturday, July 22 in Harrogate as top tribute bands entertain the crowds at this year’s Harrogate Fake Festival.

From 12.30pm to 11pm, festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy a full day and night of music inside the huge Fake Festivals marquee.

Fans can expect to be entertained by world-class tributes including Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys and David Bowie.

As always, the big name musical tribute acts all seem to possess memorable monikers - Aladdinsane (David Bowie), Antarctic Monkeys (Arctic Monkeys) and Four Fighters (Foo Fighters).

Other live bands on the bill will Shrymp Inc, Robbie Miller, Man Can’t Fly, Thieves of Liberty and more.

Jez Lee, owner of Fake Festivals, a national brand, said: “We’ll also have a bar and entertainment outside with a variety of food stands.”

For tickets, visit www.fakefestivals.co.uk