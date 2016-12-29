Harrogate residents lose battle over consultation on new housing

Anxious residents have failed in their bid to win an extension from Harrogate Borough Council for submissions on the Draft Local Plan.

The Harlow and Pannal Ash Residents Association had requested the December 23 closing date be extended by a minimum of two weeks to allow more time for residents to respond.

The group had argued more time was required because the possible development of 2,600 new houses in the Otley Road corridor fails to comply with the council’s own draft policies.

But the council decided to stick to its timetable for public consultation.

A spokesperson for HAPARA said “We are obviously disappointed that the deadline hasn’t been extended – even if only by a few weeks. It is unlikely that anything will happen with the feedback over the Christmas period and people may find time when off work to comment.

“With a number of councillors undertaking leaflet drops, there does seem to be a realisation that people are not aware of the plans and that confirms our findings.

“We hope the council will be flexible enough to accept comments received in the holiday period after the deadline.”