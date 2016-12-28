Harrogate rail passengers hit by cancellations this morning

Long-suffering rail commuters on the York-Harrogate-Leeds line had an unwelcome return to work this morning with delays and cancellations.

The unlucky few going back to work in sub-zero temperatures of -3C at 7am found there were no trains running at all.

Passengers at Starbeck had no idea what the problem was but one frustrated commuter at Harrogate station got in touch with the Harrogate Advertiser to say they had been informed the situation was the result of staffing problems at the Belmont crossing at the bottom of Hookstone in Harrogate.

The National Rail website said originally: "There is a problem with the level crossing at Starbeck. and this is disrupting trains between Harrogate and York. Trains may be delayed or revised until 09:15."

But only a few minutes ago they tweeted: "#Starbeck Lines are now open. Apologies for the disruption. Please check @nationalrailenq for service information."

Passengers are advised to check before they travel.