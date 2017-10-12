Harrogate pub gets new name & new look

One of Harrogate's most defiantly 'real ale' pubs has been resurrected, rejuvenated and restructured.

When the landlord of the Tap n Spile left after 23 years at the end of March, the Tap n Spile was a traditional-looking hostelry with darts, dogs and live music sessions in a setting of wooden flooring, stone walls, chalk boards and upright piano.

Now it's been rebranded by its owners Enterprise Inn as The Tap and undergone a thorough modernisation.

The pub, located opposite the Travel Lodge on Tower Street, retains its three room layout and its outside seating area - but the fixtures and fittings inside boast a whole rage of exciting new changes.

Cosy seats like a nice living room.

A 'craft beer shop' with takeaway bottles and cans.

Hot and cold snacks all day.

A huge pile of free board games in one room.

From what we've seen, there has been no expansion at all in the number of handpulled real ale or craft beers, though we spotted a Roosters (courtesy of the award-winning Knaresborough-based micro-brewery.).

The Tap no longer looks like the sort of place for folk music sessions.