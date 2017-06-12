Harrogate is set to glow for Saint Michael’s Hospice

The countdown is on for this summer’s must-do event, a unique night-time 5k raising funds for Saint Michael’s hospice care charity – but places are filling up fast.

Hundreds of people from across the community will be arriving at St Aidan’s Schoolin Harrogate, on Saturday June 17 for Let’s Glow, a neon night-time phenomenon filled with glowsticks, 80s music, lights and neon paint.

Online registration closes on Thursday June 15 at noon, and would-be glow runners are urged to register today, at www.saintmichaelshospice.org to avoid disappointment.

Let’s Glow comes hot on the heels of previous Saint Michael’s community events, The Midnight Walk and The Colour Rush, which have proved popular ways for people to pay tribute to loved ones, take on a personal challenge or simply have to have fun with friends.

Saint Michael’s supporter Fi Elliott, aged 52, has signed up for Let’s Glow with friends and her two teenage sons and is looking forward to a fun night celebrating the life of a close friend.

Fi and her family have also taken part in previous Saint Michael’s Colour Rush events: Fi said: “The first time I took part in the Colour Rush, I had my leg in a brace!

“I was supported by my family and although, obviously I couldn’t run, we laughed our way around the course and enjoyed every moment. It was a great atmosphere.

“When I did the Colour Rush it was primarily in remembrance of a very close friend. When she died, her partner received amazing support from Saint Michael’s specialist bereavement service Just ‘B’.

“When I heard about Let’s Glow, I immediately knew I wanted to take part to celebrate the life of our friend.

“We will try and raise as much sponsorship as possible for Saint Michael’s because of the amazing services they offer.”