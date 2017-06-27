Harrogate Grammar School head pays tribute to ‘bright light’ pupil from Leeds

Kate Whalley’s headteacher has paid tribute to a “bright light” of the school.

Richard Sheriff made a statement on behalf of Harrogate Grammar School yesterday.

He said: “Kate was an incredibly bright, hard-working and considerate student who was hoping to read Psychology at Newcastle University.”

He added: “It is a huge shock to everyone in Harrogate Grammar School to lose such a bright light and it will take time for all of us to come to terms with her loss.

“Kate made a really positive contribution to our school community and she will be greatly missed by her many friends and staff. Kate’s decision to become an organ donor has meant that she will continue to contribute and her passing has allowed nine other people to lead better lives. Her light will shine on through her generosity. I know her friends hope that her example will inspire others to sign up as organ donors so that Kate leaves a long lasting legacy that could support many others in the future. We are working with her friends and family to find ways to celebrate Kate’s life and ensure that we remember all the positive and happy times that she had with her friends and the staff at our school.

“We have arranged support in school for Kate’s close friends and any other student who feels they need our help at this sad time. Our thoughts are very much with her family at this incredibly difficult time.”