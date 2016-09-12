Harrogate features in new Channel 4 drama with Harry Potter stars

TV viewers might spot some of Harrogate's most prestigious addresses when a new drama starring Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters is premiered next week.

Inspired by the events of Operation Yewtree, National Treasure was filmed in Yorkshire with investment by Screen Yorkshire and major scenes shot in Leeds and Harrogate.

The new four-part series is a case of a Harry Potter reunion. As well as starring Coltrane and Walters, last seen together in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, its BAFTA-winning writer Jack Thorne Jack wrote the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on an original new story by Jack Thorne, J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany, which is currently running at the Palace Theatre in London's West End.

Coltrane plays a fictious popular comedian and household name (the "national treasure" of the title) whose life begins to unravel when he faces accusations of historic sexual offences from the 1990s.

Walter is his wife Marie, the rock by his side, while Andrea Riseborough plays his troubled daughter Dee.

Film crews were spotted on location in February at Fulwith Mill Lane and Stone Rings Lane in Harrogate where they spent four weeks shooting various scenes inside the fictitious house of Coltrane and Walters' characters.

National Treasure starts on Tuesday, September 20 on Channel 4.