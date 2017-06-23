Harrogate fashionista & blogger join forces to back charity

A Harrogate children’s charity is to benefit from a coming together of two independent local fashion businesses.

Sara Shaw from Harrogate’s womenswear store Violet and Lucy Playford, blogger at HarrogateMama.com, have come together to create bespoke, limited-edition children’s T-shirts.

The aim is to raise money for the Rainbow Fund charity, which supports children in the Harrogate community across Harrogate District Hospital, Springwater School in Harrogate and Forest School, in Knaresborough.

Caroline Carter, trustee at the Rainbow Fund said: “We were delighted that Sara and Lucy have chosen to support the Rainbow Fund with this project. It’s a really great way for us to raise the charity’s profile with a product especially tailored for children.”

Lucy Playford said: “We chose this children’s charity as it’s close to the hearts of so many local parents.”

With their distinctive ‘HGTE’ logo, the T-shirts continue a theme Sara started last year promoting Harrogate with adult sweatshirts, T-shirts and tote bags.

The T-shirts are available at Violet at 14, Cheltenham Mount in Harrogate or online from HarrogateMama.com