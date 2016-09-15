Harrogate district celebrates success at Yorkshire in Bloom awards

This year’s Yorkshire in Bloom awards proved a resounding success for the Harrogate district once again, with over 20 accolades being presented this year.
At the awards ceremony at York Racecourse earlier this week, many local groups were rewarded for their efforts, including The Pinewoods, Bettys & Taylors, Knaresborough Castle, Starbeck in Bloom, Horticap and Harrogate Ladies College.
The leader of Harrogate Borough Council, Coun Richard Cooper said: “Once again, the Harrogate district has excelled at the Yorkshire in Bloom awards. Our floral reputation is extremely important to us and is one of the many reasons why so many people visit our district.
“I would like to congratulate every single person, from volunteers, school children, community groups, businesses and other organisations for their efforts. They have dedicated many hours across the whole year, working incredibly hard to create fantastic floral designs, which really showcase the district’s towns and villages.
“I would also like to thank everyone from the council’s Parks and Environmental Services team for their contribution to ensure our continued success in the Yorkshire in Bloom awards.”
At the awards ceremony at York Racecourse earlier this week there were wins for schemes across the district.
Knaresborough House
GOLD in the Public, Private and Charitable Establishments category
Knaresborough Castle
GOLD in the Visitor Attraction category
Kirby Malzeard in Bloom
SILVER GILT (Village in Spring category); GOLD and Category Winner in Village in Summer category
Starbeck in Bloom
SILVER GILT (Spring category) and GOLD in Urban Communities Summer category
Spofforth in Bloom
GOLD in Village in Summer Category
Boroughbridge in Bloom
SILVER (Large Village in Spring category); SILVER GILT in Large Village in Summer category
Audley Court, Harrogate
GOLD in the Public, Private and Charitable Establishments category
Horticap
SILVER GILT in the Public, Private and Charitable Establishments category and Yorkshire Rose Environmental Quality Award
Ripon Racecourse
SILVER GILT in the Visitor Attraction category
The Peat Garden, Valley Gardens, Harrogate
PLATINUM (higher than Gold) in the Open Spaces category
The Pinewoods, Harrogate
GOLD in the Open Spaces category
Newby Hall
GOLD in the Country House, Estates and Gardens category
Bettys & Taylors
GOLD and Category Winner in Large Business Premises category
Harrogate Ladies College
SILVER GILT in the University, Colleges and Further Education category
Moorside Infants’ School, Ripon
Young Persons Award in the Children’s School category
Ripon Workhouse Garden
‘Outstanding’ – the highest accolade in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category
Woodlands Community Garden
‘Outstanding’ – the highest accolade in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category
Tidy Gardens, Starbeck
‘Advancing’ – in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category
Nidd Hall
GOLD and Category Winner in the Large Hotels category
Winter Gardens, Harrogate
SILVER GILT in the Public Houses and Restaurants category
Nick Thompson, Head Gardener at Ripon Workhouse Garden
Yorkshire Rose Community Champion award