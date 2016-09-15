Harrogate district celebrates success at Yorkshire in Bloom awards

This year’s Yorkshire in Bloom awards proved a resounding success for the Harrogate district once again, with over 20 accolades being presented this year.

At the awards ceremony at York Racecourse earlier this week, many local groups were rewarded for their efforts, including The Pinewoods, Bettys & Taylors, Knaresborough Castle, Starbeck in Bloom, Horticap and Harrogate Ladies College.

The leader of Harrogate Borough Council, Coun Richard Cooper said: “Once again, the Harrogate district has excelled at the Yorkshire in Bloom awards. Our floral reputation is extremely important to us and is one of the many reasons why so many people visit our district.

“I would like to congratulate every single person, from volunteers, school children, community groups, businesses and other organisations for their efforts. They have dedicated many hours across the whole year, working incredibly hard to create fantastic floral designs, which really showcase the district’s towns and villages.

“I would also like to thank everyone from the council’s Parks and Environmental Services team for their contribution to ensure our continued success in the Yorkshire in Bloom awards.”

Knaresborough House

GOLD in the Public, Private and Charitable Establishments category

Knaresborough Castle

GOLD in the Visitor Attraction category

Kirby Malzeard in Bloom

SILVER GILT (Village in Spring category); GOLD and Category Winner in Village in Summer category

Starbeck in Bloom

SILVER GILT (Spring category) and GOLD in Urban Communities Summer category

Spofforth in Bloom

GOLD in Village in Summer Category

Boroughbridge in Bloom

SILVER (Large Village in Spring category); SILVER GILT in Large Village in Summer category

Audley Court, Harrogate

GOLD in the Public, Private and Charitable Establishments category

Horticap

SILVER GILT in the Public, Private and Charitable Establishments category and Yorkshire Rose Environmental Quality Award

Ripon Racecourse

SILVER GILT in the Visitor Attraction category

The Peat Garden, Valley Gardens, Harrogate

PLATINUM (higher than Gold) in the Open Spaces category

The Pinewoods, Harrogate

GOLD in the Open Spaces category

Newby Hall

GOLD in the Country House, Estates and Gardens category

Bettys & Taylors

GOLD and Category Winner in Large Business Premises category

Harrogate Ladies College

SILVER GILT in the University, Colleges and Further Education category

Moorside Infants’ School, Ripon

Young Persons Award in the Children’s School category

Ripon Workhouse Garden

‘Outstanding’ – the highest accolade in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category

Woodlands Community Garden

‘Outstanding’ – the highest accolade in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category

Tidy Gardens, Starbeck

‘Advancing’ – in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category

Nidd Hall

GOLD and Category Winner in the Large Hotels category

Winter Gardens, Harrogate

SILVER GILT in the Public Houses and Restaurants category

Nick Thompson, Head Gardener at Ripon Workhouse Garden

Yorkshire Rose Community Champion award