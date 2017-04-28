Harrogate disability charity set to host regional 'expo' on independent living

A Harrogate charity celebrating its 80th anniversary is staging an 'expo' to showcase how technology can contribute to independent living.

Disability Action Yorkshire’s (DAY) Market Place Event is expected to attract disabled people from all over the region to Harrogate's Cedar Court Hotel, .

The exhibition, from 2 - 7pm on Wednesday, June 7, will feature displays from organisations and businesses showcasing their services and products for disabled people, with a particular focus on assistive technology.

With just over six weeks to go, the team at the charity’s Hornbeam Park headquarters are busy putting the schedule together, as well as signing up more exhibitors and sponsors.

DAY Chief Executive, Jackie Snape, said: “Our Market Place Event is one of a number of key events we are staging throughout the year to help us celebrate our 80th anniversary.

“In 2015 we held a similar event which was a huge success, and we hope this year will be even bigger and better.

“This exhibition is bringing together businesses and numerous public and private sector organisations, whose united goal is to enable disabled people to live their day to day lives.

“It will be a great opportunity for disabled people to see just what is on offer, speak to industry experts, and hopefully come away with a better understanding of how technology can enhance their life.

“We still have room for a few more exhibitors, and we would certainly welcome a headline sponsor to help assist in the costs of staging the event.”

The Cedar Court Hotel has been chosen to host the event as "an ideal venue for those with mobility issues”.

Cedar Court Hotel’s General Manager, Simon Cotton said: “I am delighted that Disability Action Yorkshire has chosen the Cedar Court for its market place event.

“We go to great lengths to be an inclusive destination, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone attending this event.”

For more information, and to enquire about exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, contact David Ashton-Jones on 01423 855410, or email david.ashton-jones@da-y.org.uk