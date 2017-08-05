Harrogate could feature in sequel to martial arts classic

Film crews could be set to capture the sights and sounds of Harrogate for a sequel to a martial arts classic, thanks to its taekwondo academy founder.

Drunken Master launched the career of Jackie Chan and featured the titan of Hong Kong action cinema Yuen Woo-ping. Now almost 40 years on 'Hwang Jang Lee, Drunken Master' could feature Harrogate's own Kambiz Ali, who founded the Harrogate K.R.Ali Taekwondo Academy.

Mr Ali had travelled to South Korea last month for the World Taekwondo ChungDoKwon Championships, where he secured a gold medal for Britain. During his time there he was also invited to attend a ceremony showcasing the movies of Bruce Lee by another star of the Drunken Master series, Hwang Jang Lee.

While gaining his support for an upcoming world martial arts seminar Mr Lee also offered to feature Mr Ali the opportunity to play a role in the upcoming movie, who asked that scenes be shot in Harrogate.

Mr Ali said:"I am so excited that they offered me this chance. I think that I was because of my progress through taekwondo contests across the world over the last 10 years.

"I hope this helps to put Harrogate on the map for those abroad, in Seol there is already a road that has been re-named 'Harrogate Road,' now there is the potential for it to be featured in this movie."