Harrogate competition winners design their own ice lollies

The winners of an ASK Italian competition to design an ice lolly were revealed at the Big Picnic in Harrogate’s Valley Gardens.

The overall winner was Mia Lickley, 9, whose winning entry was Mia’s watermelon surprise.

The other shortlisted winners were Taylor, 8, and Lila Gregory,6; Emilia Thomson, 10; Amber Horner, 12; Jessica Dunlop, 12 and Steven Kirkland, 7.

ASK Italian were key sponsors of the event and contributed over £600 through sponsorship and the sale of ice lollies on the day.

The Big Picnic is held to raise funds for the Harrogate Hospital.

The funds will be used to purchase 2 specialist hoists for Woodlands ward and the Child Development Unit.