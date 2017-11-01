Harrogate Christmas Market already sold out

The sixth Harrogate Christmas Market is a total sell-out, with all 200 stalls being booked mostly by Yorkshire-based Traders offering a wide range of British-made gifts, clothes, jewellery, food and drink.

The four-day event runs from Thursday, November 16 to Sunday, November 19 in the centre of Harrogate.

Organiser Brian Dunsby, who leads the team of volunteers, said, "The positive feedback from last year's traders made us think we would have high demand again this year, but it has once again exceeded all expectations. This enables us to be very selective about our traders, so we choose those who are based in or near Yorkshire, offering British produce and products which can't be found on the high street. As well as giving them an opportunity to reach a new audience, it makes theHarrogate Christmas Market a unique experience for our visitors.

"We have a lot of traders returning and asking for their usual stall locations, as many customers come back to see them every year. The Food and Drink Marquee is now full of independent local producers with small stalls around the walls, and plenty of tables and chairs in the middle for visitors to rest, whilst enjoying a wide choice of hot and cold food, and non-alcoholic drinks”.

Brian Dunsby, the former Harrogate Chamber Chief Executive added, "It has always been important for us to use this event to boost tourism at a quiet time of the year to benefit local shops, hotels, restaurants and other businesses. However, it is still a very professional event – our traders often comment that it's the best-organised market they take part in. We're proud to say that is all down to the hard work of our team of volunteer Market Makers, plus a few professional sub-contractors looking after Traders and Visitors”.

“A new feature this year will be a ‘Trader Display Awards’ with Gold and Silver Certificates being awarded to the most attractive and customer-friendly stalls. Look for them displayed on winning stalls!”