Harrogate Chippy of the Year 2016 - the winner is revealed

It’s finally here, the votes are in and we can finally announce the winner of the Harrogate Advertiser series Chippy Of The Year 2016.

Since March we have asked you to vote for who you thought should be given the coveted crown of the best chippy in the area. We wanted you to take into consideration what it was that you thought gave your favourite chippy the right to be plaiced above its rivals and gave you what you wanted. And you did.

Thanks to the strength of this year’s entrants, we’ve had hundreds of votes registered for the business you thought was the best chippy that featured in the top 10.

But in the end there could be only one winner - Southgate Fisheries of Ripon.

In second place was Jennys of Skipton Road, Harrogate and in third place was Harrogate Fisheries, also of Skipton Road.

Southgate Fisheries owner Paul Vickers, whose family has run the business for 29 years, said: “We won the title last year so it is nice to retain it.

“The shop has been here since 1928 and is part of the fabric of Ripon and takes its name because of the people of Southgate - it belongs to them.

“I just try to offer the best food at the best prices.”

Thanks to all the restaurants that participated and we hope that they all enter again next year to see if they can win the crown in 2017.