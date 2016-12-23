Harrogate children's nursery wins top award

A Harrogate children’s nursery is celebrating its second national triumph in two years.

Sunbeams beat 11,500 other nurseries from around the country to receive the accolade for the Best Staff Training and Development at the National Nursery Awards in London.

Judges praised the company’s deeply-embedded ethos of improving children’s learning by providing individual development, training and support for all its staff members.

The family-run company, which was set up nearly 15 years ago, won the Best Indoor Learning Environment at the same awards last year.

Kate Plews, managing director of Sunbeams Ltd, said: “This has been an amazing year for Sunbeams. In May we received an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rating for the fifth time and in October we opened our fourth nursery at Thorpe Park in Leeds.

“We work extremely hard to provide exemplary care and education, and to be recognised and commended for doing so is pure testament to the hard work and dedication of the Sunbeams team.”

Sunbeams staff were presented with their accolade by well-known health expert Professor Lord Robert Winston, who commended them for making a significant difference in the life of every child and providing dedicated support for every staff member.