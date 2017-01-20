Harrogate charity's 40s spectacular returns

Harrogate-based charity Craft Aid International is returning with it's popular 1940s night - and this year it’s taking place at Ripley Castle.

All the money raised from the night will go towards Craft Aid’s work, which supports and empowers people living with disabilities in Yorkshire and beyond.

The Back-to-the-Blitz Party will be thrown at the castle on February 4 at 8pm.

With performances from jazz band The Nightflyers, plenty of forties style and a feast of vintage entertainment, including a themed-photo booth, guests can dance the night away in 1940s costume.

Food is included in the ticket price, including a bacon butty provided by Skips café, chocolate cake and a glass of champagne. Tickets are available online at £20: http://www.craftaidinternational.org/events.html

Craft Aid runs weekly craft workshops for adults with disabilities in Harrogate, Ripon and Leeds. The sessions aim to provide a fun and caring environment to make friends, learn new skills and create high-quality crafts together.

Participants are working on a new vintage-themed range in the craft sessions, including making purses from vintage lace, which has been donated to the charity. The new products will be sold at The Back-to-the-Blitz Party.

Any income raised from selling the crafts benefits people with disabilities living in the developing world.

Craft Aid director, Susie Hart MBE, founded social enterprise Neema Crafts Centre in Tanzania, which now employs over 120 adults with a range of disabilities, making a wide variety of crafts.

Craft Aid is keen to pass this model on to other developing countries where people with disabilities are living in poverty and facing discrimination.

Their first project is in Arequipa, Peru, where they are currently working with a local church to plant a new crafts centre and provide training and employment for people with disabilities who would otherwise be living in poverty and social isolation. The charity has also been invited to work in Ecuador to plant a similar project.