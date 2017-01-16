Harrogate businessman marks milestone with marathon charity challenge

The owner of a Harrogate solicitors firm has bid to raise £5,000 for charity by running the London marathon, 36 years on from when he ran the race in its first year.

Member of Harrogate Harrier's running club, Paul Berwin of Berwin's Solicitors is running the 26 mile race in aid of St Michael's Hospice and the Leeds Jewish Welfare Board.

Although Paul has run other marathons over the years, this will the first time he has run the London marathon since 1982.

But Paul first ran the event when he was 24, in 1981 - the first year it was ever held.

He said: "I'm not nervous I do lots of running but it will be good to do a big city marathon, I haven't done one for a long time.

"That was the first time it was run and I did the New York marathon that same year which had been established for quite a while.

"In 1981 there were 7,500 runners I think so it seemed quite busy at the time but I'm sure it will seem a lot busier now."

Running the marathon in 1981, Paul raised £1,500 for the Leeds Jewish Welfare Board, but this year he hopes to raise some £5,000 to split between his two chosen charities.

At 24 years old it took him three hours, 25 minutes and 55 seconds to run the route through the capital, but as Paul has just marked the milestone of turning 60, he wonders what toll the passing years will have taken.

He said: "I have just turned 60 so it is a good milestone that I was running at 24 and now I will be running at 60. I'm looking to raise £5,000 and that is partly going to Leeds Jewish Welfare Board and partly to St Michael's Hospice."

If you would like to support Paul's charity effort, you can donate by going to Virgin Money Giving and choosing "Paul Berwin's fundraising page”.