Harrogate boy band's life of screaming girls and national press!

A group of talented North Yorkshire youngsters hailed as the new McFly are set to complete an amazing transformation from rehearsing in one of their parents’s bedrooms to the exciting world of screaming girls and million-selling records.

The big step forward for :PM, made up of five musicians from Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough, came recently when they signed to Marshall Arts Live agency of London and Los Angeles.

In truth, however, these young veterans, three of who first met at Ripon Grammar School, have already experienced the screaming girls side of potential superstardom.

Lead singer Dan Reynard said this cheeky and energetic pop band had had an unexpectedly great time on their recent tour of girls schools in England.

“The crowds at girls schools are are so enthusiastic. Since we’ve never released any recorded music, they shouldn’t know who we are.

“But they all go online before the gig and search for anything they can find about us.

“When we get on stage they go absolutely mental. I can’t tell you how crazy they are.

“The band has played at big festivals before but it’s nothing compared to playing a roomful of screaming girls.”

Such is their meteroic rise, :PM found their debut single Grown Ups unleashed recently with an exclusive launch to 1.7 million visitors on the Metro website in London.

With reviews including praise such as “an undeniable pop smash with captivating guitar riffs and a crowd-favourite chorus” it looks like the days of relying, partly at least, on family and friends are in the past for :PM, though the band itself remain grateful for all the support they’ve had.

Dan said: “All our family and friends are very close. The band is a tight unit.

Everyone had been so supportive of us from the beginning. No one’s been jealous.

“Our first rehearsal space was in a spare bedroom at drummer Alex’s parents’ house.

“It was small but atmospheric in there. We’d paint PM all over the walls and blast out music for a good few hours every day.”

Despite being pushed by big-time players in the industry as “charming northern mischief makers”, the band say they are themselves at all times.

Dan said: “Any personality you see in the band is totally real and so is our music.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously. We’re just kids who want to play music.”

Dan and the rest of the band - bassist Joe Morley, drummer Alex Boulton, and guitarists Josh Stockdale and Harry Yates - seemed destined from success almost from the start.

But it would be a mistake to assume the band have make no sacrifices along the way.

There’s been no career paths, university places or a year off travelling for :PM.

Not that Dan is complaining.

He said: “We all know of friends having a good time at university or going round the world.

“But it’s never even entered our minds to do anything else but the band. When we first started to play it became quickly apparent that this was what we wanted to do.

“We don’t care about getting a job that pays well. When you’re on stage playing music there’s no better feeling in the world.”