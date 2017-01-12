Harrogate bar's new event with top gin producer

A popular Harrogate bar is linking up with a leading independent gin producer from North Yorkshire for a special event.

The Slug and Lettuce is teaming up with Masons Yorkshire Gin to bring a one-of-a-kind gin tasting experience to the town's revellers.

The bar, on Montpellier Parade, which was recently refurbished, is holding the event on Friday, January 20 at 7pm.

Customers who book in advance will be offered a Masons’ Gin & Tonic on arrival as well as extensive teachings about how gin is made and how each of the special Lavender and Tea editions are given their unique flavour.

The Slug and Lettuce is also offering the perfect way to lose weight this month for people who enjoy a tipple or two.

The low calorie drinks range from Gordons Gin and Tonic to Absolut Vanilla to Havana Club and Diet Coke.

There are also there are also an array of food options available, set to whet anyone’s appetite, including healthy Ramen dishes with chicken or vegetables.

The Slug and Lettuce has been in Harrogate for more than 20 years located in Herald Buildings which for decades was the home of the Harrogate Advertiser.

It is part of a nationwide company which was first set up in the 1980s.