Harrogate bar is shortlisted for top UK award in London

One of Harrogate's best-loved bars is in the running in London for a top UK prize.

Famed for its laidback atmosphere, live music, wooden floorboards and real ales, the Blues Bar has been shortlisted in the final of the Great British Pub of the Year awards.

Owned by Simon and Sharon Colgan, this popular independent is one of just six bars across the entire country to feature in the Entertainment Pub of the Year category.

Located on Montpellier Hill just down from Bettys tea room, the Blues Bar may be tiny but it's always been a magnet for people from outside Harrogate - as well as its loyal regulars.

Famous names who've either played or popped in for a drink over the last 25 years include K T Tunstall, Oscar-winning actor and musician Glenn Hansard with his band The Frames and Gary US Bonds.

The Blues Bar will find out if emerges as national champion at a black tie evening at the glitzy Hilton Hotel on Park Lane in London on October 5.

Alhough renowned for its traditional, if slightly funky, look, the Blues Bar acquired an exotic new feature last year when it transformed its upper floor into a small but relaxed high class gin and cocktail bar and BBQ food restaurant called The Green Room.

And it's certainly accustomed to awards success.

It was nominated for the PRS-sponsored Music Pub of the Year Award in the same copmpetition in 2011 and narrowly missed out on the award in 2005 when it was ‘Highly Commended’.

The Great British Pub Awards are the leading competition event in most licensees' calendars.