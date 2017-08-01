Harrogate band tipped to be 'next pop sensation'

A charismatic young Ripon/Harrogate band are being hotly tipped to be the next heart-throb sensations in the pop world.

Now known simply as :PM, the energetic teenage band was originally called Purple Mafia when they won the Harrogate AMP Music Awards four years ago.

The cover of :PM's current single Grown Ups.

These days, vocalist Dan Reynard, bassist Joe Morley, drummer Alex Boulton, and guitarists Josh Stockdale and Harry Yates are signed to the Marshall Arts Live agency of London and LA - one of the biggest organisers of live concerts and events with a roster of major international artists.

The recent release of the cheeky and likable five-piece's debut single was launched with an exclusive to the 1.7 million visitors to the Metro website in London.

National promotion has been hard and swift. One press release describes :PM thus:

"Set to explode and cause chaos with their own brand of Northern mischief is British pop band :PM, who are ready to take the UK by storm with their charming and charismatic new music video for their super catchy debut single Grown Ups."

:PM's AMP Awards victory came at the Royal Hall in Harrogate in 2012 in front of a panel of judges at the Royal Hall including the Harrogate Advertiser's Graham Chalmers.

This early success gave the band, who first met while at Ripon Grammar School, the amazing opportunity to travel to Los Angeles to record in Jonny Depp’s studio.

Whilst working in the studio and carving out what is to become their signature sound, :PM have been influenced by a diverse range of artists from everyone including Nirvana, The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys, to Kings Of Leon, Justin Bieber and 5SOS.

Reviews describe Grown Ups as: "an undeniable pop smash highlights their uniquely crafted sound that is riddled with captivating guitar riffs, steady drumbeat and future crowd-favourite chorus. The track is full of kinetic energy and tight harmonies, with the boys displaying far more prowess than that of an experienced band."

The band's rapid progress at a young age is down not only to their musical abilities but their cheeky charm, wit, talent and sense of humour.

The past four years has seen the boys working hard, including playing at a tour of girls schools and appearing at Harrogate Fake Festival on the Stray last year.

The band also played at The Shard Festival in Birmingham last weekend.