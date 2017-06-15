Harrogate and Knaresborough MP appointed to treasury role

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has been appointed to a new role as part of the Prime Minister’s reshuffle following the general election.

Securing the position of Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Mr Jones has previously held the position of Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport since May, 2015. During his time as a transport minister Harrogate saw a multi-million pound investment into clean bus technology and new franchises secured for the local rail line.

Although the specifics of the new position are currently unconfirmed Mr Jones has spoken of his pride at the appointment and re-affirmed his commitment to the constituency.

Mr Jones commented: “It is quite something to be joining Her Majesty’s Treasury. The building has a great feeling of history about it and also of responsibility. Many of the key moments in our country’s history have been played out in the Treasury and it is an honour to have a role there.

“In my work I will keep in mind what I learn week-in and week-out from constituents. It is important that all our decisions are informed by what our constituents tell us as well as what the experts and commentators say.

“Exciting and interesting though my new role will be, my primary focus remains on the people and groups in the constituency. All my staff will remain based in the constituency office, my home is still in Harrogate and I’ll be there every weekend and through the Parliamentary breaks listening to and helping residents with their concerns. It’s business as normal.”

The post has remained vacant since Damian Hinds, MP for East Hampshire was made Employment Minister at the Department for Work and Pensions in July, 2016.