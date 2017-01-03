Hall scheme enters new phase

An eagerly awaited event to welcome in the New Year also marked the start of the latest stage of refurbishment at East Keswick Village Hall.

In what has become an eagerly anticipated annual social, 120 villagers welcomed 2017 in style at the New Year Eve’s Ball which sold out well in advance and boasted a four-course banquet and entertainment.

The event was organised by Janita Dedicoat and David Wort with catering by Food for Thought, a village-based company run by Claire and John Gough, and music provided by DJ Andy Zeil.

Peter Guildford, Chairman of East Keswick Village Hall Committee, said: “As usual, it was a fantastic evening and one which showed off the village hall at its very best.

“We’re so lucky to have this wonderful venue and events like the New Year Ball allow us to keep improving and enhancing the facilities.

“In January we are embarking on the latest refurbishment programme which commences with the complete redecoration of the main hall, followed by upgrading of the toilet facilities.”

The School Lane-based hall, which has a fully equipped bar, large kitchen, choice of rooms and staging, is home to various clubs and activities including short mat bowls, drama classes and flower arranging.

It also hosts twice weekly Post Office session on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with a full range of Post Office services.

To make bookings phone 07914 007267 9am-5pm or email: eastkeswickhall@gmail.com

For clubs and activities and general enquiries email: eastkeswickhall@gmail.com