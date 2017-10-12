Guides rock Wembley at the Big Gig

An excited group of Guides from Harrogate had the time of their lives last weekend, rocking out to some of their favourite artists at Wembley Arena.

They were treated to a star-studded line-up which included Louisa Johnson, Ella Eyre, Pixie Lott, Five After Midnight, and Youtube stars Jack Maynard and Caspar Lee.

Girls from 12th and 28th Harrogate Guides travelled to the London venue on Saturday 7 October for the Big Gig – Girlguiding’s annual pop concert.

A spokeswoman for the movement said: “The girls, aged between 10 and 14, were able to enjoy all the fun and excitement of a pop concert while celebrating their role in Girlguiding.

“The Big Gig is kindly supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

“Girlguiding gives girls and young women aged between five and 25 the space to develop their confidence, meet new friends and have fun.

“The charity is currently recruiting for more volunteers to help deliver their exciting programme to over 400,000 girls and young women across the UK.”

Visit www.girlguiding.org.uk to find out more about volunteering.